BOSTON (CBS) — The construction of the Red Sox’ rotation continues. This time, it’s a familiar face coming back to his hometown.
The Red Sox agreed to a deal with veteran lefty Rich Hill to a one-year deal, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
A native of Milton, Hill played for the Red Sox from 2010-12, then again in 2015. He'll celebrate his 42nd birthday in March. Speier noted that this is the seventh time the Red Sox have reached a free-agent agreement with Hill.
Hill pitched for the Rays and Mets last year, going 7-8 with a 3.86 ERA in 158.2 innings over 31 starts.
From 2014-21, he has a 50-30 record and a 3.15 ERA in 125 starts for eight different teams.
Hill made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2005. In his career, he’s compiled a 74-52 record and 3.80 ERA. He’s played for Chicago (Cubs), Baltimore, Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles (Angels and Dodgers), Oakland, Minnesota, Tampa Bay and New York (Yankees and Mets).