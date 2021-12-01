Mac Jones Files For A Tom Brady-Like TrademarkMac Jones continues to follow in Tom Brady's footsteps.

Revolution Join Long List Of Supporters' Shield Winners To Come Up Short In MLS PlayoffsThe New England Revolution had a real shot at something special this year. They had the greatest regular season of any team to take the pitch in MLS history, but they came up short -- well short -- when the postseason arrived.

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Lefty James PaxtonThe Red Sox added to their rotation early Wednesday morning, reportedly signing lefty James Paxton to a one-year deal.

High School Super Bowls Streaming On CBSN Boston Dec. 1 & 2High School Super Bowls are returning to Gillette Stadium and you can watch six of those games streaming live on CBSN Boston.

Revolution Stunned After Disappointing End To Historic 2021 SeasonThat was not how it was supposed to go for the New England Revolution. After dominating the MLS throughout the regular season, the Revs didn't win a game in the playoffs.