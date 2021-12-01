BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones continues to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps. Not only is he winning games for the Patriots, but the rookie quarterback has filed for a very Brady-like trademark as well.
Everyone knows Brady’s “TB12” logo and company. Jones is joining the business game, filing for a trademark for “MJ10,” according to Darren Rovel of The Action Network.
The trademark is for use on Jones-themed merchandise, so expect to see plenty of “MJ10” T-shirts and hats in the near future. Time will tell if the 23-year-old develops into a health nut and starts to push avocado ice cream like his predecessor in New England.
Jones and the Patriots are rolling at the moment, winners of six straight and currently the two-seed in the AFC at 8-4. Jones has completed 70.3 percent of his passes and thrown 16 touchdowns to just eight interceptions over his first 12 games in the NFL.