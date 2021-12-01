FOXBORO (CBS) — High School Super Bowls are returning to Gillette Stadium. The home of the New England Patriots will host the MIAA Super Bowls in early December. You can watch several of those games streaming live on CBSN Boston.
The action begins with three games on Dec. 1:
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Division VIII: Hull vs. Randolph 3:00 p.m.
Division VII: Wahconah vs. Cohasset 5:30 p.m.*
Division V: North Reading vs. Swampscott 8:00 p.m.*
Thursday, Dec. 2
Division III: Marblehead vs. North Attleboro 3:00 p.m.
Division I: Central Catholic vs. Springfield Central 5:30 p.m.*
Division II: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip 8:00 p.m.*
*Game Times Approximate
Tickets for championship games will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office.
Wednesday and Thursday’s games can be streamed live on CBSN Boston, and will air on WSBK on Saturday, Dec. 4 on a tape-delayed basis.
Fans can find CBSN Boston on CBSBoston.com, on the CBS Boston app, or on smart TVs via Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku. Download the CBS News app on your smart tv to watch the games on CBSN Boston.