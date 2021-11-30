WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Fresh out of muffins, and full of customers saying goodbye to the restaurant that has been a staple of Weymouth for 65 years.

“It’s just a great community. They’ve been good to us and we’ve been good to them. It’s like a family. We know everybody. We know everybody by name- and we know what they eat for breakfast,” said Bob’s Muffin Shop owner Vinnie Jankord.

Vinnie and Marie Jankord took over the business 14 years ago, and ever since they’ve been serving the community in more ways than one.

“The high school is mostly what we supported. My son passed in 2012 so we do the scholarship in his name,” said Marie.

“The amount of not only money and resources that they give back to the community but their own energy and effort that they put back,” said customer Garret McDonald, a Weymouth resident who says he visits the shop numerous times a week.

The Jankords said they’re closing because of a lease issue, and retirement will be bittersweet. The shop officially closed on Tuesday at noon.

“Very friendly, very caring and they’re a lot of fun, and they’re going to be so, so missed,” said customer Kathleen Minnis of East Bridgewater.

The couple made the announcement two weeks ago the door would be closing for good, and ever since it hasn’t stopped opening for customers wanting to visit the longtime shop one last time.

“Over the weekend we were selling 800 muffins plus every day. People have been buying muffins by the dozens to freeze them. They know today was the last day,” said Vinnie.

Judging by the hugs, cards, and tears, it’s obvious it’s not just the muffins that kept people coming back all these years.

“It’s our home. It’s home. People come here to meet up, to feel better if things aren’t going great,” said Lynn Rumble of Weymouth.