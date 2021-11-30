CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
TAUNTON (CBS) – A Taunton commuter with plenty of horsepower turned some heads Tuesday morning.

A horse was loose on Route 140 just after 11 a.m. It was seen galloping in the right lane near Exit 19 while cars passed by.

A horse after it was corralled in Taunton. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Traffic was not impacted, but a passerby captured video of the horse on the move.

Massachusetts State Police troopers joined MSPCA Angell and Taunton Police and were able to get the horse under control using a leash supplied by a K-9 officer.

The horse’s owner arrived a short time later and transported the horse back home.

