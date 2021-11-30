SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A Somerville hair salon owner wants answers after her window mural was tagged with graffiti Friday morning.
“I thought it was pretty terrible,” said Christine McSheehy.READ MORE: Brigham And Women's Hospital Creates Program To Help Long COVID Patients
Somerville Police want to speak with a man captured on McSheehy’s salon surveillance video – seen uncapping what appears to be a spray paint can.
“Somebody came up to our mural and decided to graffiti over Black Lives Matter,” she said.
She can’t imagine why someone would want to ruin her window mural along Highland Avenue that spreads a message of equality and inclusion, especially during the holidays.
READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Passport Program Could Be Coming To Massachusetts Soon, Baker Says
“He must obviously have hate towards the BLM movement because he could’ve easily wiped out a lot more on that mural but he chose that,” said McSheehy.
Police are investigating the vandalism and since the video went viral on social media, many others are invested in identifying the person responsible.
“I just let him know that TikTok may find him before police do, but I hope that’s the case as long as someone can ID him so he can be held accountable,” the salon owner told WBZ-TV.
The colorful wings were fixed in less than a day. Inspired by the message written across her windows, McSheehy has this message for the vandal:
“Spread love, not hate.”MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 2,915 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Additional Deaths
Somerville Police ask that anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-625-1600.