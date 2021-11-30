NORTON (CBS) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash between his scooter and a Honda Accord in Norton on Monday night. Mark Sullivan, who was from Norton, was driving his scooter on North Worcester Street when he and an 18-year-old driver collided.
Norton Police say when officers and firefighters arrived at the scene at around 9:30 p.m., they saw a bystander doing CPR on Sullivan in the middle of the road. First responders then stepped in, but Sullivan was later pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed against the 18-year-old driver, who was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The area around North Worcester Street was closed for about four hours after the crash before reopening.