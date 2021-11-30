HAVERHILL (CBS) — Two people have been taken to the hospital with burns after a hazardous materials emergency at a plant in Haverhill. The State Fire Marshal says the emergency occurred after “a small spill during a chemical process.”
Haverhill firefighters were on the scene on Foundation Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.
The local firefighters union posted on Facebook that people were being treated for chemical burns, but that the chemical appears to be contained now.
Firefighters say the spilled material is dangerous when inhaled.
MedFlight is on standby in case they are needed.