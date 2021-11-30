CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The Cambridge Health Alliance will not be taking vaccine walk-ins at their Somerville vaccine center for the rest of the week. The health system has multiple locations in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville.
The move comes after the Somerville vaccine center has seen an increase in patients.
“To accommodate the unprecedented volume at our Vaccine Center, we are asking anyone seeking a vaccination or booster shot to make an appointment,” Cambridge Health posted on Facebook. “We will not be accepting walk-ins for the remainder of this week. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Make an appointment online. Walk-in vaccinations at its retail pharmacy locations in Malden and Cambridge