BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will be without their head coach for a period of time, as Bruce Cassidy has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
The Bruins announced the news on Tuesday morning, without sharing any further details.
Cassidy, 56, took over in the 2016-17 season and is now in his fifth full season as Boston’s head coach. The Bruins are 205-89-41 during his tenure in the regular season, and 33-33 in the postseason.
The Bruins’ schedule this week includes a home game vs. the Red Wings on Tuesday night, a road game in Nashville on Thursday, and a home date against Tampa Bay on Saturday.