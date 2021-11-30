BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 6,610 this week.
On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people.
The cumulative count this week was 77,647 people, which is 1.6% of the 4.8 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated.
Last week, the state reported 71,037 breakthrough cases.
Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 2,443 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 2,285 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.05% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents.
There have been a total of 586 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 552 last week, which marks 0.01% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.