WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police followed but eventually lost an SUV that was driven at least 14 miles the wrong way on Interstate 93 Sunday night.
Multiple people reported the wrong-way driver around 10:30 p.m. heading southbound on the northbound side of I-93 near Exit 6 in Manchester.
A trooper made his way through Londonderry and found the car still driving the wrong way, but was unable to get the driver to stop.
The trooper took the next crossover and later caught up to the vehicle again, following from the opposite side of I-93 while local police tried to get spike strips in place.
With the emergency lights of their cruisers on, troopers continued driving parallel to the vehicle on the southbound side.
When the SUV got near the weigh station in Windham, troopers lost sight of the driver because of the tree line.
Police were waiting for the wrong-way driver a short distance ahead, but it never arrived. State Police believe the driver either got onto the correct side of the road, or got off the highway at the Exit 3 northbound ramp.
The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored late 2000s Ford SUV. Anyone with information or who has dash camera video is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Winslow at 603-223-4381.