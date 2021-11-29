Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From BruinsJake DeBrusk wants a new beginning.

Bruins' Brad Marchand Suspended 3 Games For Slew-Footing Canucks PlayerMarchand has been suspended for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period.

Enes Kanter Becomes U.S. Citizen, Legally Changes Name To Enes Kanter FreedomCeltics center Enes Kanter is now officially a U.S. citizen. But he is no longer Enes Kanter.

Flipping Kemba Walker For Al Horford Continues To Come Up Green For CelticsLanding Al Horford for Kemba Walker -- and having Horford contribute as much as he has -- has been huge for the Celtics in 2021.

Bill Belichick Stiff-Armed Kendrick Bourne In Locker Room CelebrationKendrick Bourne was so good that even Bill Belichick was in a playful mood after the 36-13 win over the Titans.