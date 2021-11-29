Bruins' Brad Marchand Suspended 3 Games For Slew-Footing Canucks PlayerMarchand has been suspended for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period.

Enes Kanter Becomes U.S. Citizen, Legally Changes Name To Enes Kanter FreedomCeltics center Enes Kanter is now officially a U.S. citizen. But he is no longer Enes Kanter.

Flipping Kemba Walker For Al Horford Continues To Come Up Green For CelticsLanding Al Horford for Kemba Walker -- and having Horford contribute as much as he has -- has been huge for the Celtics in 2021.

Bill Belichick Stiff-Armed Kendrick Bourne In Locker Room CelebrationKendrick Bourne was so good that even Bill Belichick was in a playful mood after the 36-13 win over the Titans.

Patriots Proving The What-Ifs To Be True And Other Leftover Thoughts From Titans BlowoutAnd while the reasons for that winning streak are plentiful, sometimes it really is as simple as making plays when the other team doesn't.