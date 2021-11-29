BARNSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) – A deer left an antler behind after smashing its way into a New Hampshire school over the weekend.
A concerned citizen called police Sunday afternoon after seeing the front door of Barnstead Elementary School had been smashed.
When officers arrived, they were shocked to find the suspect was still inside the school – a 10-point buck in the lobby.
Firefighters and police tried contain the animal. But as they went to the building, the deer slammed through a second window and ran off down Maple Street.
The buck left behind part of an antler.
Police joked that as the deer ran off, a voice could be heard yelling “On Dancer!”
According to Barnstead Police, a similar incident happened the same day in Goffstown when a buck got into an auto repair shop.