BOSTON (CBS) — In the celebratory Patriots locker room on Sunday, team owner Robert Kraft had a request for some of Kendrick Bourne’s teammates.

“Can we get him to get a little more enthusiasm?” Kraft said of the receiver. “He’s too quiet.”

Obviously, Kraft was joking, as Bourne has been an energetic presence for the Patriots since arriving in Foxboro in the spring. He had his best game as a Patriot and one of the best games of his career on Sunday, when he caught five passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

He was so good that even Bill Belichick was in a playful mood after the 36-13 win over the Titans.

“Where is my man? Where’s KB?” Belichick said while standing in the middle of the locker room while delivering the postgame speech.

Bourne then went in for a hug, and Belichick obliged … before busting out the same stiff-arm move that Bourne used to score his second touchdown.

Earlier, when Bourne arrived in the locker room, he begged Belichick to “do the stiff-arm.” Belichick was nice enough to deliver a little later on.

"Hey youngster, nicely done." An appearance from @DrewBledsoe, BB's postgame speech & more inside the locker room. pic.twitter.com/RAmND2nTnr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 29, 2021

That locker room celebration also featured Patriot Hall of Famer Drew Bledsoe congratulating rookie Mac Jones on the win.

“Youngster,” Bledsoe called. “Nicely done.”