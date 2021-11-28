SEEKONK (CBS) – The Bristol District Attorney’s office said a rifle-wielding break-in suspect is dead after a crash and exchange of gunfire with Seekonk Police early Sunday morning.
The chaotic scene began around 6:40 a.m. when Seekonk Police received a notification from an alarm company about a break-in at a business on Route 6.
Officers arrived about five minutes later and found the business had been broken into by a suspect who was seen leaving the area on foot.
Police found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, but they sped off in a black Honda.
Moments later, the suspect lost control, hit a curb and rolled their car over. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side in a grassy area.
Two Seekonk officers arrived soon after. According to the district attorney, the suspect started shooting at them with an “AK-47 model rifle.”
Police returned fire and took up a defensive position until the SWAT team arrived.
Crews cut the roof of the suspect’s car open and found they were dead inside.
The suspect’s identification has not yet been released.