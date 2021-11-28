POLL: Besides Mac Jones, Who Has Been Patriots' Most Pleasant Surprise?Mac Jones has been solid as a rookie. But outside the quarterback, who has been the most pleasant surprise this year for the Patriots?

Patriots Reclaim First Place With Blowout Win Over TitansThe Patriots were bumped out of first place in the AFC East on Thanksgiving. It didn't take them long to reclaim their spot.

Cam Newton Benched In Second Start With Panthers After Ugly Passing Performance Vs. DolphinsTwo weeks ago, a euphoric Cam Newton shouted to the world that he was back. On Sunday, Cam was benched.

Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne Forming A Great Touchdown Tandem For PatriotsIt's hard to draw up a better start than the one the Patriots got off to in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Mac Jones Signals For First Down -- Despite Being Three Yards ShortSilly Mac -- you need 10 yards to move the chains!