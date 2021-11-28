Patriots Expected To Be Close To Full Strength For Showdown With TitansThe Patriots have a big game set for Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and New England is expected to be close to full strength as they take on the Mike Vrabel’s banged up Titans.

Patriots-Titans Week 12 PredictionsThe Patriots host the Titans this week, and just as everyone expected when the schedule came out, it's going to be a big one.

BC Falls To #18 Wake Forest 41-10 In Regular Season FinaleThe Eagles finish the regular season 6-6 overall and 2-6 in ACC play.

News & Notes For Patriots-TitansThe Patriots are hosting the Titans on Sunday, and to help get you ready for that matchup, Levan Reid has this week's news and notes.

Spurs Best Celtics 96-88 Despite Blowing 24-Point LeadThe San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night.