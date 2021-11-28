FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots have a big game set for Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and New England is expected to be close to full strength as they take on the Mike Vrabel’s banged up Titans.
The Patriots listed 11 players as questionable heading into the game. Among them were running backs Damien Harris (neck) and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), in addition to tight end Hunter Henry.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that all three are expected to play, adding that the Patriots should have a “mostly full” roster for the game.
That’s a contrast to the Titans, who limp into Foxboro without key weapons Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, and Julio Jones, in addition to Jeremy McNichols, who was filling in for Henry.
New England enters the game at 7-4, having won five straight games. The Titans, meanwhile, are 8-3, but are coming off of a shocking loss to the Houston Texans.