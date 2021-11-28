FOXBORO (CBS) — It’s hard to draw up a better start than the one the Patriots got off to in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, and then Mac Jones led the offense down a short field into the end zone.
After Matt Judon ended Tennessee’s first possession with a third-down sack on Ryan Tannehill, Jones and company thanked the defense for a short field. With the drive starting at the Tennessee 37, the Pats offense marched to the end zone on nine plays. The drive ended with Jones finding Kendrick Bourne in the back of the end zone on a third-and-goal pass to give New England an early 7-0 lead.
It was a perfect back-shoulder throw by Jones, and a beautiful catch by Bourne to give the Patriots their early lead. Bourne hauled in Jones’ pass despite having Kevin Byard all over him in the end zone.
Jones was 2-for-3 on the drive for 15 yards, including that four-yard scoring strike. It was his 15th touchdown pass of his rookie season, and the fourth receiving touchdown for Bourne.
The Patriots converted on both of the third downs the team faced on their opening drive against Tennessee.