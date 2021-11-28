Angry Mike Vrabel Spikes Red Challenge Flag After Officials Rule Titans Short Of Goal LineMike Vrabel was a fiery player throughout his NFL career. He remains a fiery presence on the sidelines as the Titans' head coach.

Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne Hook Up On Another Beautiful Touchdown To Give Patriots Early 7-0 Lead Over TitansIt's hard to draw up a better start than the one the Patriots got off to in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Matthew Judon Ends Titans' First Series With Sack On Ryan TannehillMatthew Judon's assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn't take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans.

Tom Brady Is Odds-On Favorite For NFL MVP Entering Week 12With Thanksgiving in the rear view, the NFL season is about to really begin. As the league preps for December and January, a familiar face stands alone as the odds-on favorite to win MVP: Tom Brady.

David Andrews Not Bothered By Foxboro Cold Before Patriots-Titans GameIf Mac Jones needs to learn anything about adapting to the cold, he can simply look to his trusty center.