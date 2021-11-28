BOSTON (CBS) — Two weeks ago, a euphoric Cam Newton shouted to the world that he was back.

On Sunday, Cam was benched.

In his second start in his second stint with the Panthers, Newton struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins. Newton completed just five of his 21 passes for 92 yards, with no passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He did run for a touchdown (with five rushing yards on three carries), but that wasn’t nearly enough for him to remain in the game in the fourth quarter.

With just under 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and with the Dolphins leading 30-10, backup quarterback P.J. Walker took over quarterback duties for Carolina.

Newton also took a 14-yard sack, and finished with a passer rating of 5.8.

Newton was much better a week ago, when he started for the first time of the 2021 season. In that game, he completed 21 of his 27 passes vs. Washington, for an efficient 189 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. A week prior, just days after signing with the Panthers, he was 3-for-4 for 8 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 14 yards and another touchdown on three carries in part-time duty in Arizona.

Cam Newton was benched after a tough day against Miami: pic.twitter.com/2TraD8j3At — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

The move to Walker at QB didn’t exactly pay dividends, as he threw an interception and took a sack on his first drive.

With Sam Darnold on injured reserve, Newton’s benching may only be temporary. The Panthers have their bye next week, before hosting the Falcons in Week 14.