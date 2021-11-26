BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,058 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Friday. The numbers reflect a two-day period as the state did not report any COVID-related data on Thanksgiving.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 847,030. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,939.
There were 171,111 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.37%.
There are 771 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 156 patients currently in intensive care.