BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Barnstable Police are investigating vandalism on the Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport. The broken windows were reported at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Police said three homes on Marchant Avenue and two cars parked at a home on Island Avenue were targeted.READ MORE: Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron
“Many of the homes in Hyannisport are seasonal and as a result, the Barnstable Police is working with Hyannisport Security to determine if any other homes or vehicles were vandalized,” police said.READ MORE: New Hampshire, Vermont Asked To Test Deer For COVID-19
No arrests have been made at this time.MORE NEWS: ‘A Lot To Be Learned,’ About New COVID Variant Omicron From South Africa, Says Boston Infectious Disease Specialist
It’s unclear what motivated the vandalism.