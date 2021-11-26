CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Kennedy Compound

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Barnstable Police are investigating vandalism on the Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport. The broken windows were reported at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police said three homes on Marchant Avenue and two cars parked at a home on Island Avenue were targeted.

READ MORE: Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

“Many of the homes in Hyannisport are seasonal and as a result, the Barnstable Police is working with Hyannisport Security to determine if any other homes or vehicles were vandalized,” police said.

READ MORE: New Hampshire, Vermont Asked To Test Deer For COVID-19

No arrests have been made at this time.

MORE NEWS: ‘A Lot To Be Learned,’ About New COVID Variant Omicron From South Africa, Says Boston Infectious Disease Specialist

It’s unclear what motivated the vandalism.

CBSBoston.com Staff