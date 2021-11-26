It's An Interesting Time To Revisit Saints' Efforts To Trade Up To Draft Mac JonesThat may, technically, be old news. But after the quarterbacking debacle on display on Thanksgiving night -- with Drew Brees in the broadcast booth, to boot -- it certainly feels particularly relevant again.

Mac Jones Doing What He Can To Prepare To Play In Cold WeatherThe rookie isn't spending much time worrying about the weather.

Bills Bump Patriots Back To Second Place In AFC East With Blowout Win Over Saints On ThanksgivingThe Patriots' new reign atop the AFC East lasted all of four days.

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football ScoreboardHigh School Football is back on Turkey Day!

Trent Brown, Christian Barmore Missing From Patriots Practice Ahead Of Titans ShowdownThe Patriots had two key players listed as missing practice on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Sunday’s AFC showdown against the Tennessee Titans.