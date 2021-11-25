Trent Brown, Christian Barmore Missing From Patriots Practice Ahead Of Titans ShowdownThe Patriots had two key players listed as missing practice on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Sunday’s AFC showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football ScoreboardHigh School Football is back on Turkey Day!

Durant, Mills Lead Nets Past Celtics 123-104Kevin Durant scored 21 points to pass Allen Iverson and move into the top 25 on the NBA’s career scoring list, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 123-104 on Wednesday night.

Bruins Score 4 Goals In 1st Period, Beat Sabres 5-1Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had a goal and an assist to lead the Bruins over the Sabres 5-1.

Report: John Henry's FSG Wants To Purchase NBA Team, TooFenway Sports Group is in the middle of acquiring the Pittsburgh Penguins. Once the group finishes that deal, it will reportedly look to the NBA for its next mega-purchase.