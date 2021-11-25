CONCORD – Emerson Hospital closed to new patients Thursday evening after a power outage.
Concord’s fire department and police department responded and Concord Municipal Light Plant was working on the issue but did not know how long it would take to restore the power.READ MORE: This Could Finally Be Sears' And Kmart's Last Holiday Shopping Season
Just before 5:30 p.m. police sent out a tweet asking drivers to avoid the area. The police department reported that power was restored at about 6:15 p.m.READ MORE: Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football Scoreboard
There is no word on what caused the outage, but Emerson Hospital reported that all patients were safe and the hospital was running as normal.MORE NEWS: Tribes Mourn On Thanksgiving: 'No Reason To Celebrate'
“Emerson Hospital is operating as normal following a brief power outage this evening. Its Emergency Department remains open. All patients are safe, and generator equipment provided necessary power during the brief outage,” the hospital said in a prepared statement.