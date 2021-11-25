SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – As the holiday season slowly returns to normal, one tradition looking to make a return is Black Friday shopping.

Many malls and big-name retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart and Target kept their doors closed on Thanksgiving, but that didn’t keep shoppers away from stores that remained open such as Game Stop in Salem, New Hampshire. Many shoppers waited in line to snag a PS5.

“I’ve been trying to get one of these for a while now. I’ve been here since 2 o’clock, so I finally got it,” Eric Mendoza said.

“I’m trying to surprise my dad with one for Christmas, but unfortunately I was a little late this time,” Julian Mancini said.

According to the National Retail Federation, 64% of Americans are likely to shop in stores on Black Friday, up from 51% last year.

Many stores are preparing for long lines Black Friday morning, but some people say despite in-person shopping being available once again – they’re sticking to online.

“Online shopping the prices are pretty reasonable, and the deals are pretty good,” Tyrell Peace said.

In fact, of those planning to shop Black Friday, 80% are projected to do at least some of their buying online.

“The stores would be packed right now, but no that’s not the case anymore. People are staying in and shopping online, and I’m doing a lot of shopping online myself,” Jennifer Payson said.