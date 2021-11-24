CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A lot of people are turning to social media apps for shopping tips and savings this Christmas. And one Tik Tok influencer from Cambridge with quite the frugal following is helping everyone save.

Julia Belkin goes by the “Coupon Queen of Boston” and can be found by her handle @freebiesandmore on Tik Tok. She has more than half a million followers. And watches those deals, so you can get them too.

“I teach people how to do these deals, “Julia said. “These aren’t some magical secret that I’m keeping to myself. I want people to do these deals with me.”

Julia tells WBZ-TV she uses several apps at a time to get the best deals possible. Apps like: Rakuten, Honey, Top Cash Back, Flipp, Slick Deals, IBotta and Fetch Rewards.

Julia says after that, stay focused on what you buy most often.

“The easiest way to save money is just look at what they are buying in their grocery list, and look at what they are buying for toiletries. Then find discounts on those items to discount what you’re already buying.”

Another tip – keep an eye on items from store to store.

“I always recommend people review price-matching policies and make sure to check other websites to make sure if that item is cheaper elsewhere.”

Julia advises ordering online, but forget the shipping.

“If you can, do in-store pickup. A lot of stores will offer slight discounts, or an additional bonus, or some kind of reward versus if you shop in stores or online because it saves time and money.”

If your phone can handle it, download more apps!

“Use these price drop apps where you can see where prices are lowered at certain retailers,” Julia said. “That way you are able to get it the minute the price drops.”

Use your phone for the big box stores as well.

“Download the apps of the stores that you are shopping at: the Target app, the Walmart app, the CVS app. These apps typically have greater discounts than simply going in stores.