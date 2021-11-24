FOXBORO (CBS) — After missing nearly the entire 2020 season with a bone spur injury in his foot, Carles Gil returned to the Revolution in 2021 and made play after play after play for the Supporters’ Shield winners.
Gil finished the 2021 season as the league leader in assists with 18, and he set a new MLS record with 130 chances created. For his efforts, Gil was named Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday.READ MORE: Rafael Devers Makes All-MLB Second Team
No one made plays like Gil during 2021. He dished out eight game-winning assists for New England, tying the MLS single-season record. He also led the league in big chances created (25), chances created from open play (81), and chances created from set play (49).READ MORE: Matthew Judon Hilariously Reads Hateful Messages Received For His Mac And Cheese Commentary
Wednesday may not be Gil’s only award from the 2021 season either. The Spaniard has been named a finalist for Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player.
The Revs have a chance to rack up some year-end awards this fall. New England’s Matt Turner was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year on Monday, while the Revolution also have finalists in Teal Bunbury (Young Player of the Year) and Bruce Arena (Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year). Those awards, along with the MVP, will be announced in the coming weeks.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football Scoreboard
New England is currently preparing for its first postseason game of 2021. The Revs will host New York City FC in the East Semifinals on Nov. 30 at Gillette Stadium.