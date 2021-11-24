WESTWOOD (CBS) — Grocery stores were packed across Massachusetts on Wednesday with people grabbing last-minute items for their Thanksgiving dinners. But despite having to head back to the store,, there were still smiles hidden behind shoppers’ masks.

Robin Hazerjian of Norwood said she went back to the supermarket because the size of her Thanksgiving party grew.

“Getting more apples for the apple pie. We have more people coming than we thought,” Hazerjian said. “Everyone wants to get together and is missing having connection.”

The aisles were looking good at Roche Brothers in Norwood, but that’s been months in the making. Because of supply chain challenges, they were working on securing Thanksgiving favorites over the summer.

And just like everything else these days, the traditional meal is more expensive. The average price to feed a family is up 14% since last year. That’s certainly not stopping shoppers, though it’s clear they’re eager to host and socialize.

“They were ordering bakery platters, deli platters and shrimp and stuff.,” said Fred Petrilli, assistant store manager of Roche Brothers. “Last year, people wouldn’t do that because they were home with just their families and stuff like that. You can definitely see the difference”

And now people can feel the difference too, all together again. Even little kids.

“My grandma and Grandpa, my Mimi and Papa,” said an eight-year-old named Grace. “We’re going to have dinner with my family and play some games.”