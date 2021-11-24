BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,978 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 841,972. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,915.
There were 112,783 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.31%.
There are 764 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 165 patients currently in intensive care.