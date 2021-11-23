SALISBURY (CBS) – The driver wanted for a hit and run in Salisbury that killed Becky Bartczak has been arrested. Deven Tanguay, 32, of Tewksbury, was taken into custody in Woburn, police said.
Bartczak, a 39-year-old mother from Amesbury, was riding her bike home from work Friday night on Folly Mill Road when a pickup truck hit her. She died at the scene. A camper fell off the truck and the driver took off. About a half-hour later, the pickup was found in Kensington, New Hampshire, about ten minutes from the crash site.
Salisbury police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Tanguay Monday. He was arrested Tuesday in Woburn.
He’s now charged with motor vehicle homicide and driving without a license. He’s also facing several other charges.
Tanguay will be arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
Bartczak was a school bus driver in Amesbury and was also a fitness buff who loved hiking and jogging. Her family said she insisted on riding her bike to and from her second job at the 99 Restaurant in Seabrook, New Hampshire.
She leaves behind an 18-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.