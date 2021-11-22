BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly 900,000 passengers are expected to travel through Logan Airport this Thanksgiving week. According to AAA, 53.4 million people across the country are expected to travel for the holiday.

This holiday season air travel is up 80-percent, AAA says, bringing it back to almost pre-pandemic levels. Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day at airports.

Karen Larkin, making the journey from Florida, said she’s excited to spend Thanksgiving with her children in Boston.

“I came for the holidays and that’s what it’s all about,” Larkin told WBZ-TV. “I have eight children and I have a lot of grandchildren, so it was very hard last year not being able to be with them for the holidays.”

After a quiet holiday season last year travelers are taking advantage of celebrating with loved ones this time around.

“We weren’t all vaccinated so this year we’re going to try to get together as a larger family,” said Sudbury resident Izzy Dimodica.

A newly engaged couple, originally from Brookline, took three flights from Europe to be reunited with their family this holiday.

“Last year we just did a Zoom thing with family,” Vincent Fitzgerald told WBZ. “Traveling was long, it was really long and a process with the COVID testing and everything, but it’s worth it,” Rachel Shuman said.

Covid testing will be available at Terminals C and A at Logan and masks are required for all travelers.

A vaccine requirement for federal workers takes effect Monday, but the TSA does not expect the deadline to interfere with operations.