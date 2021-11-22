BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices in Massachusetts are slightly higher than the nationwide average. AAA reports that the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state went up a penny from last week to $3.42.
Meanwhile, the national average went down a cent to $3.40.READ MORE: Students Happy To Be Back At Curley School After Over A Week Of Remote Learning
CBS News reports that the price of crude oil on Friday fell 3% to about $76 a barrel. If that level holds, gas prices could drop between 15 cents to 30 cents in the next few weeks, according to GasBuddy.READ MORE: Parents, Students Protest Return Of Suspended Wakefield High School Teen In Photo Scandal
“The price of crude oil accounts for about 50%–60% of what consumers pay at the pump, so a lower oil price could eventually translate into better gasoline prices for drivers,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement.
Gas prices in Massachusetts are 8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.35 higher than at this time last year.MORE NEWS: Target To Keep Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Permanently