FOXBORO (CBS) — High School Super Bowls are returning to Gillette Stadium. The home of the New England Patriots will host eight MIAA Super Bowls over three days in early December.
It will mark the 14th year that Gillette Stadium has hosted the games, and the fourth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champs.
All of the action begins with three games on Dec. 1:
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Division VIII: Hull vs. Randolph 3:00 p.m.
Division VII: Wahconah vs. Cohasset 5:30 p.m.*
Division V: North Reading vs. Swampscott 8:00 p.m.*
Thursday, Dec. 2
Division III: Marblehead vs. North Attleboro 3:00 p.m.
Division I: Central Catholic vs. Springfield Central 5:30 p.m.*
Division II: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip 8:00 p.m.*
Monday, Dec. 6
Division VI: Abington vs. Rockland 5:00 p.m.
Division IV: Scituate vs. Duxbury 7:30 p.m.*
*Game Times Approximate
Tickets for championship games will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office.
Wednesday and Thursday’s games can be streamed live on CBSN Boston, and will air on WSBK on Saturday, Dec. 4 on a tape-delayed basis. Monday’s games will be streaming on NFHS Network at http://www.nfhsnetwork.com.