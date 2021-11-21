JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – Students at the Curley School in Jamaica Plain will return to in-person learning on Monday following a COVID outbreak that kept them at home for 10 days.
The school was closed on Nov. 9 after 46 students tested positive over about two weeks.
Students participated in remote learning while the school was closed.
Because the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education did not approve all 10 days for credit toward learning time, students will have to make up some of the days at the end of the school year.
Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley had requested the school reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 17.