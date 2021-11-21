CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) – Cam Newton’s Carolina resurgence continued to start the day on Sunday.

The former Patriots quarterback scored two touchdowns last week just days after he signed with the Panthers, where he spent the first nine years of his career.

On Sunday, he got the first start of his second stint with Carolina. And Newton picked up right where he left off last week.

Chills 🔥 Incredible shot of @Panthers QB @CameronNewton taking the field for his return to Carolina. pic.twitter.com/29eQK510TU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2021

Newton led Carolina down the field on the opening drive of the game against Washington and tossed a 10-yard touchdown to DJ Moore to give the Panthers an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first half, Newton added another score with his legs.

Giving us all the feels… Cam Newton Touchdown! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/b8u9niQSJt — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 21, 2021

Newton spent last season as Patriots starting quarterback and was in position to do the same this year until Mac Jones won the job ahead of Week 1.