SHREWSBURY (CBS) — Students at Shrewsbury High School were involved in two recent incidents of hate speech. The school’s principal Todd Bazydlo detailed the incidents in a letter to families on Friday.
In one instance, Bazydlo said there was graffiti found in the stalls of two girls' bathrooms that had the "N" word written out. There was also graffiti that was "sexist" and that "promoted drug use," according to Bazydlo.
The graffiti was removed by custodians after photos were taken to document it. School administrators have identified one of the students responsible, and they are still figuring out who else may have played a role in the graffiti.
In a separate incident, students on a bus wrote phrases on an iPad that were demeaning to Brazilian students. They then showed the iPad to the Brazilian students that were in a car behind the bus.
The students involved in that incident have been identified.
Bazydlo called the students’ actions in both instances “extremely upsetting.”
"This news of the actions of a few individuals is extremely upsetting, and it is particularly painful for the Black and Brazilian members of our school community," wrote Bazydlo.
Bazydlo will be holding a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23, for students and staff to discuss next steps to “combat intolerance and hate.”