Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night's Game Vs. LakersThe Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town.

Tom Brady Could Have -- And Should Have -- Been A New York Giant, Says Former ScoutThe New England Patriots proudly display six Super Bowl banners high above the south end zone of Gillette Stadium. It's possible that none of those would exist if the Giants had listened to Whitey Walsh.

Fenway Sports Group Hopes To Close Purchase Of Pittsburgh Penguins On MondayJohn Henry and Fenway Sports Group are one step closer to owning the Pittsburgh Penguins.

J.C. Jackson's Bold Statement On Patriots' Defense And Other Leftover ThoughtsJ.C. Jackson believes the Patriots have one of the best defenses in the NFL. How could he not?

Patriots Defensive Lineman Lawrence Guy Named NFLPA Community MVPWe knew that Lawrence Guy was a pretty great dude after he won the Ron Burton Community Service Award in September. Now, the NFLPA is recognizing the Patriots defensive lineman for his charitable efforts.