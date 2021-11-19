Kyle Van Noy Says NFL Drug Tested Him After Monster Game Vs. FalconsKyle Van Noy had one of the best games of his career on Thursday night. He was rewarded with a drug test on Friday morning.

Enes Kanter Rips LeBron James For Relationship With Nike, ChinaEnes Kanter absolutely torched LeBron James on social media on Thursday, as the Celtics center continues to speak out against human rights issues in China.

Mac Jones Will Spend His First Free NFL Weekend ... Watching FilmIn a lot of ways, Mac Jones is the perfect quarterback for Bill Belichick. The quarterback's answer to one question after Thursday night's win over the Falcons provides the clearest picture of why.

Ravens-Bears Preview: Ravens Defense 'Hasn't Played As Well As We're Accustomed To Seeing,' Says CBS Sports' London FletcherThe Ravens, coming off a disappointing loss, face a Bears team that's seeing improvement from its young quarterback.

Trent Brown Brought 90 Kids From His Georgia High School To Thursday's Patriots-Falcons GameThe Patriots picked up a win in Atlanta on Thursday night. But offensive lineman Trent Brown had already picked up a big victory before the game even kicked off.