BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,581 new confirmed COVID cases and 22 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 829,577. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,856.
There were 100,809 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.09%.
There are 663 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 129 patients currently in intensive care.