WATERTOWN (CBS) – The Best Buy in Watertown was filled with busy shoppers as the holiday season approaches. With Black Friday a week away, some consumers are buying what they want in advance of the holiday rush.

“The later you wait, you may be disappointed,” Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst said.

Hurst says consumers are shopping early because of what they are hearing about supply chain concerns.

“You are seeing promotions to get consumers out early, you’re seeing them come out to get a good deal and the consumers are all concerned about the supply chain and so they are answering that call,” Hurst said.

Shoppers like Tara Feir who’s making her rounds. “I’m here early because I don’t want everything to be sold out,” Feir said. “I’ve been running around from store to store to making sure that I run in and grab it before it’s gone Black Friday.”

At Best Buy the signs are out and the TVs are stacked high. Hurst also says other concerns this holiday shopping season are inflation and a labor shortage. “You have inflation, you have supply chain and you have labor shortages. If you really want good service look at off hours to shop,” he said.

Most stores will be opening up early on Black Friday. Meanwhile, retailers are hoping for record numbers which is why many people are shopping a week ahead of Back Friday to make sure to beat the long lines and what they want is still on the shelves.

“I’m looking around now for whatever will save me from having me shop on Black Friday and from having to do something after that,” shopper Justin Palazzo said.