BOSTON (CBS) — The Los Angeles Lakers are in Boston for a Friday night showdown with the Celtics. LeBron James is questionable to play in the game as he works his way back from an abdominal strain, but he may need to add a nasty burn to his injury status.

That’s because Celtics center Enes Kanter absolutely torched James on social media on Thursday, as Kanter continues to speak out against human rights issues in China. Kanter went for the throat on Thursday, going after James and his relationship with Nike.

James has a lifetime contract with the sneaker conglomerate, and Kanter targeted both entities in his Thursday tweet. He criticized James for taking a “Money over Morals” approach on Nike’s use of slave labor in China. Kanter alludes to James being complicit to China and Nike’s practices for not speaking out against them.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

“Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice,” Kanter wrote. “They really do ‘shut up & dribble’ when Big Boss says so.

“Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?” Kanter added, taking a shot at James’ soft stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kanter has been outspoken about China since the season began. Celtics games are reportedly no longer being streamed in China after Kanter called Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator.” He wore sneakers that said “Free Tibet” earlier this season, and as you can see in his Thursday tweet, he has more plans for his kicks on Friday.