BOSTON (CBS) — Just over a month ago, the Patriots were sitting at 2-4 and the present wasn’t looking very bright. Fast forward to Thursday, and the team is going for a fifth straight win and has a chance to improve to 7-4.

That is what’s on the line for New England in the team’s Thursday Night visit to Atlanta to face the 4-5 Falcons. The Patriots can further solidify their spot in the AFC Playoff picture with a win.

The Patriots have won six straight over the Falcons, including that historic Super Bowl LI victory. Will they make it seven straight Thursday night? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team weighs in:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are seven-point favorites to beat the Falcons on Thursday night. But don’t be surprised if they beat them by more.

The Pats are rolling and even though it’s a short week, the players are holding each other accountable on and off the playing field. The defense knows how to make adjustments and the offense is starting to find their rhythm — especially the offensive line. The Patriots will win their fifth in a row on Thursday night.

Patriots 24, Falcons 10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

Thursday Night Football is not easy to predict. And this year, the NFL itself has been hard to figure out week to week.

At least it looks like the Pats have figured out who they are. They’re a running team that plays great defense and shouldn’t make a lot of mistakes. The Falcons, on the other hand, are not a good football team.

Patriots 24, Falcons 14

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

Short week for the Pats but with the way they are playing, I get the feeling this is a challenge they are looking forward to.

Right after the game against Cleveland, the coach and players started talking about the turnaround and how they are going to have to get ready. This team is locked in and are playing their best football right now. Atlanta is up and down and even though the Patriots don’t see them a lot, this new Patriots squad is on a streak. I believe that streak continues.

Patriots 30, Falcons 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Coaching matters this week. The Patriots and Bill Belichick have been through this short week rodeo plenty of times. Arthur Smith has not. Add in that the Falcons aren’t exactly very good and may not have their best offensive player, and it feels like a rout.

Patriots 27, Falcons 6

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

After their best win of the season, the Patriots now have to travel on a short week to play an inferior opponent. A month ago, this situation would have been ripe for a Patriots loss. But New England looks like a whole different team at the moment.

The defense is dominant, Mac Jones has loads of confidence, and the ground attack is completely taking over games. Plus, the Falcons aren’t really that good. No promises, but fans may actually get to go to bed early on Thursday night.

Patriots 31, Falcons 13

