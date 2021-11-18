MALDEN (CBS) – A police officer was struck by a car while crossing the street in Malden Thursday night. It happened at the intersection of Main and Cross Street.
The officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The driver remained at the scene.
Malden Police said the officer was crossing the street going to a call for service and assisting another officer when he was hit.
Police are still investigating what happened.