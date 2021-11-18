A Lunar Eclipse Aligning With Patriots-Falcons Is Perhaps The Wildest Story Of The Week

Cordarrelle Patterson Ruled Out For Falcons Vs. PatriotsCordarrelle Patterson tried to work out pregame to see if he could play through his ankle injury. That pregame workout didn't go as well as he might have hoped.

Antonio Brown Accused Of Using Fake COVID-19 Vaccine CardTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has remained out of trouble since joining the team last season. That may soon change.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: It's Cam Time (Again)CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 11 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week.

Jayson Tatum Ready For Another 'Special' Game Against LakersWatching the Celtics has been a bit of a chore thus far this season. But on Friday night, there is no excuse for not tuning in.