BOSTON (CBS) — Cordarrelle Patterson tried to work out pregame to see if he could play through his ankle injury. That pregame workout didn’t go as well as he might have hoped, as Patterson was officially ruled out about 90 minutes before kickoff of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and Falcons in Atlanta.
Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing yards, and he’s second on the team in receiving yards, so the Falcons’ offense will be severely shorthanded without him. Patterson had been a limited participant for the Falcons on their short week after suffering the injury on Sunday.
For the Patriots, Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are both active, as expected. Both suffered concussions two weeks ago in Carolina and missed this past weekend’s game against the Browns. The return of Harris means J.J. Taylor is back on the inactive list.
Likewise, Jonnu Smith is active after he missed Sunday’s game. That sends Devin Asiasi back to the inactive list.
The complete list of inactives for both the Patriots and Falcons is below.
PATRIOTS
G Yasir Durant
RB J.J. Taylor
TE Devin Asiasi
QB Jarrett Stidham
DE Ronnie Perkins
FALCONS
WR Christian Blake
CB Kendall Sheffield
S Jaylinn Hawkins
DL John Cominsky
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison
RB Cordarrelle Patterson