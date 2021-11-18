BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time since 2013, the “cut-off” time for Boston Marathon eligibility is 0 minutes and 0 seconds.

All 24,000 applicants for the 126th Boston Marathon will be accepted, pending verification of their qualifying times, the Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday. Those who submitted applications during the 2022 Boston Marathon registration window from November 8-12 will be accepted into the April 18th race.

“I am delighted to share that everyone who applied with a valid qualifying time will be joining us for the 126th Boston Marathon,” said Tom Grilk, President and CEO of the B.A.A. “It will be a historic return to Patriots’ Day and I am pleased to welcome this dedicated group of qualifiers back to the roads of Hopkinton to Boston on the third Monday in April for the first time in three years.”

The B.A.A. is currently in the process of verifying and confirming all qualifying time submissions.

Applicants will receive official notice of acceptance by early December, once their qualifying time has been approved and credit cards are successfully charged. Athletes who have been officially accepted into the race will also receive more information on the process to provide proof of vaccination or request a medical exemption.

Applicants are asked not to send additional qualifying information to the B.A.A., unless specifically requested by a B.A.A. official.

The 126th Boston Marathon will feature a field size of 30,000 participants, and all athletes must be fully vaccinated in order to participate in the race.