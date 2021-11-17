BOSTON (CBS) – A driver was arrested early Wednesday morning after Massachusetts State Police said he led them on a chase from Hopkinton to Dorchester overnight.
A witness told State Police a driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was operating “erratically” on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton around 1:15 a.m. A trooper tried to stop the car, but it took off.
The trooper went after it, but backed off when the car went into a road construction work zone on the Pike in Southboro.
When the car came out of the work zone in Natick, State Police picked up the chase again.
Further down the highway, police said they “deployed tire deflation devices at multiple points.” That deflated all four tires on the car and it eventually stopped on Route 93 south in Dorchester.
“The operator of the vehicle was evaluated on scene by Boston EMS, taken into custody and transported back to the State Police-Charlton Barracks for booking,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in statement.
The driver was later identified as 32-year-old Matthew Goewey of Torrington, Connecticut. He’s charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, negligent operation in a work zone and failure to stop or yield to traffic signals.
He will be arraigned in Westboro District Court.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.