Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Free Agent Infielder Javier BaezThe Red Sox are in the market for an infielder this offseason, and are reportedly one of the many teams in the mix for Javier Baez.

Celtics Big Man Robert Williams Questionable For Wednesday Night's Tilt Vs. HawksThe Celtics may be without big man Robert Williams when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski Return To Patriots PracticeThe Patriots welcomed their top running back to the practice field on Tuesday.

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh PenguinsCan the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out.

Shawn Thornton Knows Tuukka Rask's Future Plans ... But He Won't Share Them"Well I talked to him yesterday, so I'm gonna stay out of that one. I don't want to -- I know what the situation is. I'm not gonna spill it on the air."