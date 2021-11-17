QUINCY (CBS) – A kindergarten class at Beechwood Knoll Elementary School will be staying home for a week after a COVID-19 outbreak in the class.
From Friday to Wednesday, seven students and staff members of the kindergarten class tested positive for COVID-19. The school consulted with parents, the Quincy Health Department and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health before asking all students and staff in the class to quarantine for seven days.
Students and staff who have a negative COVID-19 test and are asymptomatic will be able to return to school on Nov. 24, Principal Janet J. Loftus told parents.