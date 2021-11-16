Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski Return To Patriots PracticeThe Patriots welcomed their top running back to the practice field on Tuesday.

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh PenguinsCan the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out.

Shawn Thornton Knows Tuukka Rask's Future Plans ... But He Won't Share Them"Well I talked to him yesterday, so I'm gonna stay out of that one. I don't want to -- I know what the situation is. I'm not gonna spill it on the air."

Kendrick Bourne Celebrates Praise From Randy Moss On ESPNThe celebration of these Mossings takes place each work before Monday Night Football. And the honor of the No. 1 spot on the "You Got Mossed" segment this week went to Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Tyrann Mathieu Sounds Like A Patriots Fan On Twitter While Praising Mac JonesIt was interesting, then, to see safety Tyrann Mathieu -- Mahomes' own teammate -- heap some praise on Mac Jones while alluding to the ways that the media and fans react to Mahomes.