DRACUT (CBS) — Dracut Police are looking for a 43-year-old Lawrence man who is accused of raping a child. Gabriel Yepez may be driving a 2016 GMC Sierra with Massachusetts license plate 9TM477.
The victim is a child who Yepez knows, police said.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force.
Anyone with information about Yepez’s whereabouts should call Dracut Police at 978-957-2123.