BOSTON (CBS) – Brigham and Women’s Hospital is going to test a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s Disease.
The hospital announced the launch of a clinical trial Tuesday to test the safety and efficacy of the medicine, which has been researched for nearly 20 years.
According to the Brigham, the nasal vaccine is “intended to prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.”
Sixteen people between the ages of 60 and 85 with early, symptomatic Alzheimer’s will be studied. They’ll each get two doses of the vaccine one week apart.
The vaccine uses something called Protollin to stimulate the immune system. That is expected to activate white blood cells in the lymph nodes in the neck and send them to the brain to clear out beta amyloid plaques, a distinctive feature of Alzheimer’s.
“For 20 years, there has been growing evidence that the immune system plays a key role in eliminating beta amyloid. This vaccine harnesses a novel arm of the immune system to treat AD,” principal investigator Dr Tanuja Chitnis said in a statement.
“The launch of the first human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s is a remarkable milestone,” lead researcher Dr. Howard Weiner said in a statement. “Over the last two decades, we’ve amassed preclinical evidence suggesting the potential of this nasal vaccine for AD. If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, this could represent a nontoxic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s, and it could also be given early to help prevent Alzheimer’s in people at risk.”